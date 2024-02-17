Azerbaijan Increased Meat Imports By Almost 70%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January this year Azerbaijan imported 4410 tons of meat, Azernews reports , citing the State Customs Committee.

the value of this amount of meat amounted to $8 mln 542 thousand.

Compared to the same period last year, they are more in volume by 1718 tons (63.8%) and in value by $3 mln 660 k (74.9%).

Last month, the value of meat imports amounted to 0.75% of the total value of Azerbaijan's imports.