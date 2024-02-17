Azerbaijan Increased Meat Imports By Almost 70%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January this year Azerbaijan imported 4410 tons of meat, Azernews reports , citing the State Customs
Committee.
the value of this amount of meat amounted to $8 mln 542
thousand.
Compared to the same period last year, they are more in volume
by 1718 tons (63.8%) and in value by $3 mln 660 k (74.9%).
Last month, the value of meat imports amounted to 0.75% of the
total value of Azerbaijan's imports.
MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107864075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.