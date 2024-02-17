Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms Instructed To Continue Negotiations On Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been
instructed to hold a meeting of the commission on border
delimitation, Azernews reports.
This was announced during the meeting between Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
in Munich.
It was noted that the Foreign Ministries of the two countries
were instructed to hold a meeting on the peace treaty and a meeting
of the commission on border delimitation in the near future.
MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107864074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.