Conducted Training With Reserve Group In Accordance With 2024 Training Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Training session is being held with the participation of a group
of reservists in accordance with the training plan for 2024
approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, Azernews reports.
Within the training session, reservists are taught the tactical
and technical characteristics of small arms, grenades, their
incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and the rules of use.
Moreover, in the training area, the tasks on bringing the
weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing
position, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets by
following the correct targeting rules are successfully
accomplished.
The main purpose of the session conducted with the participation
of reservists is to increase their level of combat training,
knowledge and skills, as well as to improve their practical
skills.
