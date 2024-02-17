Conducted Training With Reserve Group In Accordance With 2024 Training Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Training session is being held with the participation of a group of reservists in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

Within the training session, reservists are taught the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms, grenades, their incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and the rules of use.

Moreover, in the training area, the tasks on bringing the weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing position, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets by following the correct targeting rules are successfully accomplished.

The main purpose of the session conducted with the participation of reservists is to increase their level of combat training, knowledge and skills, as well as to improve their practical skills.