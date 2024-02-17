Egypt Warns Of Looming Israeli Occupation Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry on Saturday sounded the alarm about the perils of a possible Israeli occupation offensive in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The Egyptian minister gave the warning while meeting with Mauritanian Minister of Defense Hanena Ould Sidi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

He restated Egypt's emphatic opposition to any military operation by Israeli occupation forces in Rafah, calling for necessarily fending off conflict spillover in the region, according to the release.

During the meeting, the Egyptian foreign minister congratulated Ould Sidi on Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani becoming chairperson of the African Union (AU).

For his part, the Mauritanian minister lauded deep relations between both countries, vowing to back all Egyptian interests at all levels and within the AU.

He added that his country needs Egypt's help and great security experience in addressing Sahel challenges. (end)

