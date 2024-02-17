Qurain Cultural Festival Holds Symposium On Literal Editing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The 29th Qurain Cultural Festival launched Saturday a seminar on "literal editing and publication in the Arab world", with the participation of specialists and academics in the field.
Speaking to KUNA, Mohammad Al-Jassar, Secretary General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), said the two-day symposium is the main one of the festival, due to its importance.
He added that Kuwait embraces significant publications like Al-Arabi Magazine, Alam Al-Ma'rifah (The World of Knowledge) and others, indicating that NCCAL is one of the largest publishers of these types of publications in the Arab World. (end)
