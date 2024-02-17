Italy's Food And Beverage Exports To UAE Surge, Notching An 8.4% Increase In 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 200 companies, 15 World Class Chefs, Italian Trade Agency Showcases“Made in Italy” Excellence at the Gulfood 2024



17th February 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is thrilled to present its remarkable showcase at Gulfood 2024, the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 19th to 23rd, 2024. With over 200 Italian companies participating in this year's edition of Gulfood 2024, ITA aims to spotlight the unparalleled quality, authenticity, and sustainability of Italian agri-food products. In 2023, Italian food exports to the UAE experienced a remarkable surge, showcasing the enduring appeal of Italian gastronomy. With a notable 8.4% increase up to November 2023, there has been a significant uptick in demand for Italian culinary delights, emphasizing the unmatched quality and popularity of Italian agri-food products in the UAE market. Totaling Euros 412 million this surge solidifies Italy's position as a premier provider of premium food products in the UAE, highlighting the nation's rich culinary heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence on the global stage.

At the center of the spotlight in Gulfood 2024, ITA area is unveiling an extraordinary display of culinary excellence and innovation. As the premier event unfolds, Italy's rich gastronomic heritage takes center stage, captivating visitors with its unique fusion of authenticity, quality, and diversity. Featuring a prestigious consortium of 200 esteemed food producers and 15 chefs, some of them Michelin starred, ITA's presence promises not just a gastronomic journey, but a celebration of the enduring allure of 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship. Set against the backdrop of a thriving agro-business landscape and burgeoning trade relations, Gulfood 2024 marks the dawn of a new era in culinary diplomacy and commercial collaboration between Italy and the UAE.

The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, said:“I am excited to present the Italian participation at Gulfood, with more than 200 companies. Food perfectly embodies the values that make Made in Italy famous in the world: outstanding quality, enjoyable lifestyle, sustainability, cultural heritage. The UAE is an increasingly important market for Italian agri-food exports and Gulfood is the perfect opportunity for Italian companies to forge new partnerships with Emirati partners”.



The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Valerio Soldani detailed that“with a surge in demand for Italian agri-food, exports to the UAE soared to an impressive 419 million euros in December 2022, marking a remarkable 40% year-on-year increase. This momentum persisted into the first 11 months of 2023, reaching 412 million euros, reflecting a noteworthy 8.4% growth compared to the same period in 2022. Italy's leadership in organic and certified food products was evident, with organic exports witnessing substantial growth, accounting for 6% of Italy's overall exports in 2022, generating a turnover of Euro 3.4 million. This upward trajectory continued throughout 2023, as the demand for Italian organic agri-food products soared by +203% over the past decade, aligning with the global preference for sustainable and healthy food options. Italy's commitment to sustainability was further underscored by a notable 32% decrease in the use of phytosanitary products between 2011 and 2019, positioning Italy as the most sustainable agricultural producer in Europe.”

The Food Lab, an extraordinary culinary showcase at Gulfood 2024, presents an unparalleled experience curated by 15 chefs, each renowned for their mastery of Italian cuisine. With a meticulous selection of Made in Italy products, The Food lab promises to transport attendees on a journey through Italy's diverse culinary landscape. From the sun-kissed olive groves of Sicily to the rolling hills of Tuscany, each dish celebrates the authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship synonymous with Italian gastronomy. With each bite, guests will discover the rich heritage and storied traditions that have made Italian cuisine a global sensation. From delicate pasta dishes to succulent meats, fresh seafood, and artisanal cheeses, The Food Lab offers a tantalizing glimpse into the heart and soul of Italy, showcasing the finest ingredients and culinary techniques that define the essence of Made in Italy.

The Italian Food Lab will also provide the opportunity to support the candidacy of the Italian cuisine to the UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Through this collaboration, the Italian Food Lab aims to promote dialogue, exchange, and appreciation for the timeless artistry and craftsmanship embedded within Italian cuisine but also cultural significance and heritage, exploring its intricate connection to social practices, rituals, and gestures that have shaped generations.

Gulfood 2024 attendees are cordially invited to visit the Italian pavilions and the Italian Food Lab, where they can experience the richness of Italian gastronomy and explore the diverse range of high-quality agri-food products.

