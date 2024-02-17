Italy's Food And Beverage Exports To UAE Surge, Notching An 8.4% Increase In 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 200 companies, 15 World Class Chefs, Italian Trade Agency Showcases“Made in Italy” Excellence at the Gulfood 2024:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Italian Trade Agency (ITA)

is thrilled to present its remarkable showcase at Gulfood 2024, the world's largest

annual food and beverage trade exhibition, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre

from February 19th to 23rd, 2024. With over 200 Italian companies participating in

this year's edition of Gulfood 2024, ITA aims to spotlight the unparalleled quality,

authenticity, and sustainability of Italian agri-food products. In 2023, Italian food

exports to the UAE experienced a remarkable surge, showcasing the enduring

appeal of Italian gastronomy. With a notable 8.4% increase up to November 2023,

there has been a significant uptick in demand for Italian culinary delights,

emphasizing the unmatched quality and popularity of Italian agri-food products in the

UAE market. Totaling Euros 412 million this surge solidifies Italy's position as a

premier provider of premium food products in the UAE, highlighting the nation's rich

culinary heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence on the global stage.

At the center of the spotlight in Gulfood 2024, ITA area is unveiling an extraordinary

display of culinary excellence and innovation. As the premier event unfolds, Italy's

rich gastronomic heritage takes center stage, captivating visitors with its unique

fusion of authenticity, quality, and diversity. Featuring a prestigious consortium of

200 esteemed food producers and 15 chefs, some of them Michelin starred, ITA's

presence promises not just a gastronomic journey, but a celebration of the enduring

allure of 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship. Set against the backdrop of a thriving agro-

business landscape and burgeoning trade relations, Gulfood 2024 marks the dawn

of a new era in culinary diplomacy and commercial collaboration between Italy and

the UAE.

The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, said:“I am excited to

present the Italian participation at Gulfood, with more than 200 companies. Food

perfectly embodies the values that make Made in Italy famous in the world:

outstanding quality, enjoyable lifestyle, sustainability, cultural heritage. The UAE is

an increasingly important market for Italian agri-food exports and Gulfood is the

perfect opportunity for Italian companies to forge new partnerships with Emirati

partners”.

The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Valerio Soldani detailed that“with a

surge in demand for Italian agri-food, exports to the UAE soared to an impressive

419 million euros in December 2022, marking a remarkable 40% year-on-year

increase. This momentum persisted into the first 11 months of 2023, reaching 412

million euros, reflecting a noteworthy 8.4% growth compared to the same period in

2022. Italy's leadership in organic and certified food products was evident, with

organic exports witnessing substantial growth, accounting for 6% of Italy's overall

exports in 2022, generating a turnover of Euro 3.4 million. This upward trajectory

continued throughout 2023, as the demand for Italian organic agri-food products

soared by +203% over the past decade, aligning with the global preference for

sustainable and healthy food options. Italy's commitment to sustainability was further

underscored by a notable 32% decrease in the use of phytosanitary products

between 2011 and 2019, positioning Italy as the most sustainable agricultural

producer in Europe.”

The Food Lab, an extraordinary culinary showcase at Gulfood 2024, presents an

unparalleled experience curated by 15 chefs, each renowned for their mastery of

Italian cuisine. With a meticulous selection of Made in Italy products, The Food lab

promises to transport attendees on a journey through Italy's diverse culinary

landscape. From the sun-kissed olive groves of Sicily to the rolling hills of Tuscany,

each dish celebrates the authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship synonymous with

Italian gastronomy. With each bite, guests will discover the rich heritage and storied

traditions that have made Italian cuisine a global sensation. From delicate pasta

dishes to succulent meats, fresh seafood, and artisanal cheeses, The Food Lab

offers a tantalizing glimpse into the heart and soul of Italy, showcasing the finest

ingredients and culinary techniques that define the essence of Made in Italy.

The Italian Food Lab will also provide the opportunity to support the candidacy of the

Italian cuisine to the UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of

Humanity. Through this collaboration, the Italian Food Lab aims to promote dialogue,

exchange, and appreciation for the timeless artistry and craftsmanship embedded

within Italian cuisine but also cultural significance and heritage, exploring its intricate

connection to social practices, rituals, and gestures that have shaped generations.

Gulfood 2024 attendees are cordially invited to visit the Italian pavilions and the

Italian Food Lab, where they can experience the richness of Italian gastronomy and

explore the diverse range of high-quality agri-food products.

