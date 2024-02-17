Italy's Food And Beverage Exports To UAE Surge, Notching An 8.4% Increase In 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 200 companies, 15 World Class Chefs, Italian Trade Agency Showcases“Made in Italy” Excellence at the Gulfood 2024:
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Italian Trade Agency (ITA)
is thrilled to present its remarkable showcase at Gulfood 2024, the world's largest
annual food and beverage trade exhibition, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre
from February 19th to 23rd, 2024. With over 200 Italian companies participating in
this year's edition of Gulfood 2024, ITA aims to spotlight the unparalleled quality,
authenticity, and sustainability of Italian agri-food products. In 2023, Italian food
exports to the UAE experienced a remarkable surge, showcasing the enduring
appeal of Italian gastronomy. With a notable 8.4% increase up to November 2023,
there has been a significant uptick in demand for Italian culinary delights,
emphasizing the unmatched quality and popularity of Italian agri-food products in the
UAE market. Totaling Euros 412 million this surge solidifies Italy's position as a
premier provider of premium food products in the UAE, highlighting the nation's rich
culinary heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence on the global stage.
At the center of the spotlight in Gulfood 2024, ITA area is unveiling an extraordinary
display of culinary excellence and innovation. As the premier event unfolds, Italy's
rich gastronomic heritage takes center stage, captivating visitors with its unique
fusion of authenticity, quality, and diversity. Featuring a prestigious consortium of
200 esteemed food producers and 15 chefs, some of them Michelin starred, ITA's
presence promises not just a gastronomic journey, but a celebration of the enduring
allure of 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship. Set against the backdrop of a thriving agro-
business landscape and burgeoning trade relations, Gulfood 2024 marks the dawn
of a new era in culinary diplomacy and commercial collaboration between Italy and
the UAE.
The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, said:“I am excited to
present the Italian participation at Gulfood, with more than 200 companies. Food
perfectly embodies the values that make Made in Italy famous in the world:
outstanding quality, enjoyable lifestyle, sustainability, cultural heritage. The UAE is
an increasingly important market for Italian agri-food exports and Gulfood is the
perfect opportunity for Italian companies to forge new partnerships with Emirati
partners”.
The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Valerio Soldani detailed that“with a
surge in demand for Italian agri-food, exports to the UAE soared to an impressive
419 million euros in December 2022, marking a remarkable 40% year-on-year
increase. This momentum persisted into the first 11 months of 2023, reaching 412
million euros, reflecting a noteworthy 8.4% growth compared to the same period in
2022. Italy's leadership in organic and certified food products was evident, with
organic exports witnessing substantial growth, accounting for 6% of Italy's overall
exports in 2022, generating a turnover of Euro 3.4 million. This upward trajectory
continued throughout 2023, as the demand for Italian organic agri-food products
soared by +203% over the past decade, aligning with the global preference for
sustainable and healthy food options. Italy's commitment to sustainability was further
underscored by a notable 32% decrease in the use of phytosanitary products
between 2011 and 2019, positioning Italy as the most sustainable agricultural
producer in Europe.”
The Food Lab, an extraordinary culinary showcase at Gulfood 2024, presents an
unparalleled experience curated by 15 chefs, each renowned for their mastery of
Italian cuisine. With a meticulous selection of Made in Italy products, The Food lab
promises to transport attendees on a journey through Italy's diverse culinary
landscape. From the sun-kissed olive groves of Sicily to the rolling hills of Tuscany,
each dish celebrates the authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship synonymous with
Italian gastronomy. With each bite, guests will discover the rich heritage and storied
traditions that have made Italian cuisine a global sensation. From delicate pasta
dishes to succulent meats, fresh seafood, and artisanal cheeses, The Food Lab
offers a tantalizing glimpse into the heart and soul of Italy, showcasing the finest
ingredients and culinary techniques that define the essence of Made in Italy.
The Italian Food Lab will also provide the opportunity to support the candidacy of the
Italian cuisine to the UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of
Humanity. Through this collaboration, the Italian Food Lab aims to promote dialogue,
exchange, and appreciation for the timeless artistry and craftsmanship embedded
within Italian cuisine but also cultural significance and heritage, exploring its intricate
connection to social practices, rituals, and gestures that have shaped generations.
Gulfood 2024 attendees are cordially invited to visit the Italian pavilions and the
Italian Food Lab, where they can experience the richness of Italian gastronomy and
explore the diverse range of high-quality agri-food products.
