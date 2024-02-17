Alpha Infolab Facilitates Ipv4 Address Acquisition For Saudi Arabia's Visionary City, Neom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPv4 by Alpha Infolab

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Infolab, a leading IPv4 brokerage firm headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is delighted to announce that they have played a key role in enabling the procurement of IPv4 addresses for Neom.Neom is a brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, which is a ground breaking urban development initiative of the Government of Saudi Arabia. Neom, a pioneering initiative set to redefine urban living is a dream project poised to incorporate cutting-edge facilities such as a floating industrial complex, a global trade hub, luxurious tourist resorts and a linear city powered entirely by renewable energy.Dr. Ajay Goyal, President of Alpha Infolab, states - "It takes someone as fine a visionary as the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to envision a futuristic project like Neom. We are glad to have been a part of its digital infrastructure. A relationship based upon offered trust is what this collaboration was about. We congratulate the prince for his dream becoming reality."Alpha Infolab, Inc. is the first and the foremost global company which has helped in procuring IPv4 addresses for Neom. The company is genuinely grateful to be a part of this dream project, which embodies the innovative spirit and forward-thinking mindset championed by MBS.

Dewang Goyal

Alpha Infolab, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn