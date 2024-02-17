Global #1 VIP Crypto Casino Lucky Block Partners With MMA Legend Michael Bisping

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global MMA legend Michael Bisping has signed a sponsorship deal with the fast-growing top-tier crypto casino Lucky Bloc .

The tie-up between the Mixed Martial Arts and UFC superstar and the premium sportsbook and casino entertainment platform is a win-win for Bisping fans and Lucky Block's swelling customer base of highly engaged players.

Lucky Block partners with MMA legend Michael Bisping

This deal secures opportunities for both parties by leveraging the valuable synergies present in the colliding worlds of sports and online gaming.

Through securing this sponsorship deal with Michael Bisping, Lucky Block is joining the big league of crypto casino industry leaders who understand the business impact of top-level sports sponsorship deals.

Aligning with the world of competitive sports, Lucky Block is not only endorsing a celebrated athlete but is also tapping into the fervent sports fan base that is growing by leaps and bounds. Together, Lucky Block and Michael Bisping are bridging the gap between traditional sports and the burgeoning world of crypto-based betting.

Damian Jacobs, Lucky Block community and growth manager commenting on the sponsorship deal, said: "We are pleased to announce our sponsorship of UFC icon Michael Bisping. We believe this deal will be a powerful catalyst as we embark on the next leg of our journey to lead crypto gaming's conquest of the online sports entertainment and betting industry.

"This partnership shows that Lucky Block can mix it up with the other industry leaders. Our sponsorship of Michael Bisping shows we understand the importance of developing and exploiting the brand projection potential at the intersection between the sports domain and the disruptive power of crypto betting."

To celebrate the Bisping partnership, Lucky Block is boosting the Refer-a-Friend program on its licensed Telegram Casino . For each friend referred, you will earn 25% lifetime commission. On top of this, for each referred friend, you and your friends will each earn 10 USDT cash!

Lucky Block is sponsoring a UFC pioneer in Michael Bisping

Bisping was the first Brit to win a UFC title when he beat Luke Rockhold at The Forum in Ingelwood California at UFC 199 to become the Middleweight division champion. Michael retired from UFC in 2019, three years after becoming UFC Middleweight champ.

Bisping turned pro in 2004 and never looked back, going on to become the Cage Rage Light Heavyweight Champion and The Ultimate Fighter 3 Light Heavyweight tournament winner, in addition to his 2016 middleweight triumph.

From his MMA debut to becoming the Middleweight champion, Michael 'The Count' Bisping demonstrated unparalleled determination and exceptional skills in the octagon.

With 1.9 million followers on Instagram, nearly 1 million on X (formerly Twitter) and more than 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, Bisping is a force to be reckoned with in MMA, so Lucky Block has hit the big time with its new collaboration.

Beyond his achievements in the octagon, 'The Count' – he is descended from a long line of Polish counts – continues to contribute to MMA as a commentator, providing insightful analysis, and bringing his own unique humor to UFC broadcasts. He continues to inspire fans worldwide with his stories of overcoming adversity and surmounting every challenge, highlighted in the critically acclaimed documentary Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story.

Lucky Block's sponsorship of Bisping marks an exciting new phase in the life story of both parties. By teaming up with Lucky Block, Bisping expands his audience reach and engagement opportunities with his fans. For Lucky Block's part, it means a greatly enhanced profile and brand presence in the MMA scene.

Bisping-Lucky Block power duo targets $21 billion UFC and the wider world of sports beyond

The Bisping-Lucky Block power duo has the UFC a world at its feet – and it is a world of rapidly expanding opportunities for these proven pioneers and disruptors.

According to Statista , UFC is one of the top 10 most valuable sports brands. In April last year it merged with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) to achieve an estimated valuation of $21 billion.



Bisping's high-profile association with the UFC, having been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019, and as one of its top commentators, means Lucky Block has registered a coup by signing up the MMA legend.

With the Bisping tie-up, Lucky Block is positioning itself as the global leading sportsbook and crypto casino. It has already secured an enviable reputation due to innovative features such as being among the first licensed Telegram casino products.

Its premium offering is further enhanced by the Bisping partnership, arguably propelling it into the No.1 position among the ranks of VIP crypto casinos, helped by its personalized service for high rollers, generous limits and elevated stakes.

Lucky Block 's Bisping deal cements its position in the vanguard of the crypto betting domain

Only 12 months old, Lucky Block has already established a solid industry reputation for quality and integrity while catering to a diverse player base. As the world's #1 VIP crypto casino, Lucky Block just recently increased its maximum bet limits tenfold, making Lucky Block the #1 destination for even the most demanding high-stakes players.

Bisping and Lucky Block provide the perfect market fit for the sports-gaming crossover demographic. By sponsoring Bisping more people will come to discover Lucky Block's world-beating VIP crypto casino and sportsbook.



With Lucky Block's sportsbook

you can take your pick of 35 betting markets, ranging from American Football to basketball and golf. What's more, Lucky Block provides live betting, allowing players to wager in-play so they never miss a beat as their attention switches between their TV, mobile device or desktop.

As we have seen then, this new pairing of iconic brands in their respective fields places both at the forefront of a new digital paradigm for sports entertainment. Whether it is the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Superbowl or the unbounded enthusiasm unleashed at golf's gigantic annual WM Phoenix Open – or of course the latest main event of the UFC – Lucky Block has it covered.

It means Bisping's fans who hang on his every word will be able to take that intelligence into the online gaming world to keep excitement pumped with adrenaline-fuelled gaming and the thrill of the win. A passion for sports and online entertainment is taken to the next level with the Bisping-Lucky Block combo.

All this is juiced with increased bet limits for sports and casino games, combo boost features, and live events that, with Micheal Bisping's help, make Lucky Block the standout VIP casino and sportsbook experience in the vanguard of the crypto betting domain.

Lucky Block's sponsorship of Michael Bisping will excite fans, generate value as well as lay down the gauntlet to all-comers in the online entertainment and gaming industry. Lucky Block and The Count are a match made in UFC heaven, set to take the entire sporting and betting world by storm.

