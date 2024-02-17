               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dr. Janez Potočnik: Without Socially Acceptable Social Conditions, The Green Transition Will Not Happen


2/17/2024 8:45:37 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SLOVENIA, February 16 - The guest of the 2nd episode of the GOVSI government podcast is Dr Janez Potočnik: during the preparations for Slovenia's accession to the EU, he was the head of the EU Accession Negotiating Group, then European Commissioner for two terms, and today he is a member and co-chair of the UN's International Panel on Resources. The discussion was moderated by Petra Bezjak Cirman, Director of the Government Communications Office.

MENAFN17022024003118003196ID1107864039

