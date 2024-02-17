Meet The Train Ride In Brazil Selected One Of The Most Beautiful In The World 

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilians don't have to cross the Atlantic Ocean or the border of a neighboring country if they want to travel by train.



On green-yellow soil, there is a train ride that entered the list of the British newspaper The Guardian as one of the 10 most beautiful in the world.



The Wall Street Journal selected it as one of the planet's most interesting luxury rail programs.







Do you want to know where this appreciated leisure and tourism option is?



Get to know the Serra do Mar Paraná.



In 2022 alone, more than 250,000 passengers rode on the Serra Verde Express locomotives.



Since the beginning of the operation, more than 4 million people have traveled in luxurious cars and had the opportunity to see the untouched landscapes of the Atlantic Forest live.



Leaving Curitiba, the trains travel 70 kilometers of track to Morretes.



Not counting the peaks and mountains, the tourists pass along the way through 41 bridges and 13 tunnels connecting the capital of Paraná to the state's coast.



Check out the gallery below:







Considered one of Brazil's 100 most important engineering works, the railroad passes through one of the areas with the greatest preservation of the Atlantic Forest, namely, the Serra do Mar.







The outbound section is along the "enchanting" Graciosa Road, inaugurated in 1873.



A symbol of Paraná , the paradise where the tracks are located, was declared by Unesco, in 1993, as a Biosphere Reserve area due to the abundant local fauna and flora.







During the tour, travelers should make obligatory stops in two cities.



Both Morretes and Antonina offer rich experiences to tourists.







In the first city, the visitor is fascinated by the architecture of the big houses and churches, such as "Nossa Senhora do Porto", founded in 1849.



In the second city, travelers stroll through the historic center, recognized and listed by the Institute for National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) in 2012.







A tradition of the redoubt is the "seresta," a musical composition involving everyone.



The trips last almost 4 hours.



One of the rides, the "Pôr do Sol" (Sunset), leaves at 3 pm towards Curitiba.







On the itinerary, travelers can observe the Marumbi mountain range, the Véu da Noiva waterfall, and the São João Bridge, one of the most exuberant landscapes of the entire locomotive program.



With so many stunning views, the guides direct where to focus with full attention.



"The train is a classic and, simultaneously, surprising ride for everyone," highlights Adonai Filho, director of Serra Verde Express.



"It is worth every moment," adds Adonai in an interview with the Claudia Meireles Column.



One more tour experience that must be mentioned is the gastronomic one.



Tourists are invited to taste the classic barreado, a traditional dish with over 300 years of history, made over 12 hours in a sealed clay pot.



Cachaça de banana and ginger ice cream are part of the typical menu of Paraná.



FROM BRASÍLIA TO THE TRAIN



For those from Brasília interested in taking a train ride selected as one of the world's unmissable train rides by The Guardian and The Wall Street Journal, the federal capital offers special packages with round-trip airfare, transfers, accommodation in Curitiba, and train rides, among other advantages.







Serra Verde Express has prepared a combo departing from Brasília with dates already set for February and April.

