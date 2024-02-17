Brazil To Launch Historic Train Link Between São Paulo And Campinas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has initiated a bidding process to construct a railway that will link the major cities of São Paulo and Campinas.



They plan to start choosing builders on February 29 at a stock market event. The goal is to pick teams from Brazil and beyond to finish this work by 2031. São Paulo's leaders shared this news last Friday.



This train aims to be the fastest in Brazil. It's part of a bigger plan by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to boost growth. São Paulo's governor, Tarcísio de Freitas , sees it as crucial.



São Paulo is South America's biggest city, home to 20 million people. Campinas is an important city nearby.



They expect 60,000 people to use this train daily. The project will be a joint effort between the government and private companies.



They also plan to build a train from Campinas to Jundiaí, another key area. Plus, they'll upgrade an existing train line.



The new train will hold 860 people and travel 100 kilometers in 64 minutes. It will move at 95 kilometers per hour, making it the country's quickest.







São Paulo is Brazil's largest state by population, with 44 million people. It contributes a lot to the country's economy.



The train project needs R$13.5 billion (about $2.713 billion). This money will come from a national bank, the state, and the auction winner.



São Paulo's government mentioned trains in Portugal and the UK as examples. These projects show how fast trains can link major cities.



This initiative matters because it will make travel between these cities faster and more efficient.



It also supports economic growth by improving transportation and creating jobs.



The project connects people, cities, and economies, making it a vital step for Brazil's development.

