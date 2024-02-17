Brazil Leads Latin America In Energy Transition Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil invested heavily in the shift to greener energy, becoming Latin America's leader and the world's sixth.



It put forward around 34.8 billion dollars. This move supports renewables, electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and carbon capture technologies.



The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME shared these insights, drawing from BloombergNEF's 2024 report on energy transition trends.



Globally, the push for cleaner energy grew by 17 percent to 1.77 trillion dollars in 2023. With China at the forefront, investing 676 billion dollars.



Investments in the clean energy supply chain reached 135 billion dollars. They might climb to 259 billion dollars by 2025.



Investments in new areas like hydrogen have tripled. Carbon capture and energy storage also saw significant increases.



This positions Brazil as a vital player in the global shift towards more sustainable energy sources, especially in the southern hemisphere.







Minister Alexandre Silveira emphasized Brazil's role and its commitment to an equitable energy transition.



Plans for more investment, including in hydrogen and new energy projects, are underway.



Thiago Barral, focusing on energy transition planning, highlighted the northeast's potential.



This region benefits from strong winds and sunshine, making it a priority for renewable energy projects.



These efforts underline Brazil's leadership in clean energ and its strategy for sustainable development.



This direction addresses climate change and promotes economic growth through innovation in energy technologies.

