Brazil’S Agribusiness Exports Rise 14.8% In January

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced on Friday that Brazil's farming exports experienced a 14.8% growth in January compared to the same month in 2023.



This growth pushed exports to a new January record of $11.72 billion. Last year, January's exports were at $10.21 billion.



This increase comes from more exports, especially grains and sugar. Grains went up by 19.7%, and sugar by 58.1%.



Soy exports stood out, reaching $2.5 billion. This is a new high. The amount of soy shipped was 2.85 million tons. That's 240% more than in January 2023.



China buys the most Brazilian soy, taking 69% of it. Since 2009, China has been Brazil's top trading partner.







This growth matters because it shows Brazil's strong role in global food supply. It also highlights the growing demand for Brazilian products.



This demand strengthens Brazil's economy and its ties with countries like China. These exports help farmers, create jobs, and boost trade relations.

Background

Studies by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa show that Brazil feeds at least 800 million human beings around the planet.



In other words, more than 10% of the world's population. The surge in exports reflects Brazil's agricultural prowess and innovation.



Brazil aims to meet global food demands with a focus on sustainable practices. This increase is not just a win for Brazil but for countries relying on its exports.



The growth in soy and sugar export growth signifies Brazil's response to global market trends.



Historically, Brazil has invested heavily in agribusiness technology. This investment has paid off, making it a leader in agricultural exports.



The partnership with China underscores the strategic importance of agribusiness to Brazil's economy.



It also shows how global trade dynamics influence agricultural practices and policies.

