Today’S Football Matches: Live Viewing Options And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football agenda features exciting matches from teams like Barcelona, São Paulo, Liverpool, and Manchester City, drawing attention across various leagues.



This Saturday is packed with football actio , including Premier League games, Brazilian state championships, and European contests.



Here's where and when you can catch live football today:

Premier League:







09:30 AM - Brentford vs Liverpool - Star+



09:30 AM - Plymouth vs Leeds - Star+



12:00 PM - Burnley vs Arsenal - Star+



12:00 PM - Fulham vs Aston Villa - Star+



12:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - Star+



12:00 PM - Newcastle vs Bournemouth - Star+



12:00 PM - Tottenham vs Wolves - ESPN and Star+

02:30 PM - Manchester City vs Chelsea - ESPN and Star+







10:00 AM - Atlético Madrid vs Las Palmas - ESPN and Star+



12:15 PM - Osasuna vs Cadiz - Star+



02:30 PM - Celta Vigo vs Barcelona - Star+

05:00 PM - Valencia vs Sevilla - Star+







11:00 AM - Napoli vs Genoa - ESPN 3 and Star+



02:00 PM - Hellas Verona vs Juventus - Star+

04:45 PM - Atalanta vs Sassuolo - Star+







11:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - GOAT Channel (YouTube) and Onefootball (online)



11:30 AM - Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg - Onefootball (online)



11:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin - Onefootball (online)



11:30 AM - FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - Onefootball (online)



11:30 AM - SV Darmstadt 98 vs Stuttgart - Onefootball (online)

02:30 PM - RB Leipzig vs Borussia M'Gladbach - CazéT (YouTube) and Onefootball (online)







01:00 PM - Lille vs Le Havre - Star+

05:00 PM - Nantes vs PSG - ESPN and Star+





01:00 PM - Rizespor vs Fenerbahce - Star+





02:00 PM - Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh - GOAT Channel (YouTube)







Carioca: 04:00 PM - Madureira vs Fluminense - Band, BandSports, and GOAT Channel (YouTube)



Catarinense: 04:30 PM - Figueirense vs Avaí - NSC TV and CBN Floripa



Pernambucano: 04:30 PM - Sport vs Porto-PE - TV Globo (Pernambuco)



Mineiro: 04:30 PM - Itabirito vs Atlético-MG - SporTV



Gaúcho: 04:30 PM - Grêmio vs Santa Cruz-RS - Premiere



Cearense: 04:40 PM - Fortaleza vs Ceará - TV Verdes Mares and GOAT Channel (YouTube)



Belgian League: 04:45 PM - Royal Antwerp vs KV Mechelen - Star+



Portuguese League: 05:30 PM - Porto vs Estrela da Amadora - ESPN 2 and Star+

Paulista: 06:00 PM - Mirassol vs Botafogo-SP - CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play; 06:00 PM - São Paulo vs RB Bragantino - TNT and HBO Max; 08:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs Ituano - CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play





07:00 PM - Racing vs Godoy Cruz - Star+



