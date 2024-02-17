Teledisko DAO: Tokenizing A Piece Of Global Subculture With $BERLIN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

teledisko DAO: One $BERLIN is All You Need to Tokenize a Piece of Subculture

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After becoming UNESCO's "City of Design" in 2005, Berlin has continued to enhance its reputation as a global cultural and creative hub, building on its diverse heritage of monuments and institutions. The city is renowned as a prominent European center for nightlife and entertainment, and it continues to attract a constant influx of young talents and artists.There is a symbiotic relationship between Berlin's appeal and its vibrant cultural landscape and the creativity behind globally relevant projects like teledisko .In the case of the teledisko project, its operation and success are fostered by teledisko DAO-the group using $BERLIN to influence global tech and culture development.What is the teledisko DAO?The teledisko project is known for upcycling old phone booths into vibrant mini-disco experiences for friends while maintaining democratic ownership and revenue distribution. The teledisko DAO is the novel governance model it uses to maintain its operations.The teledisko DAO is an Estonian private limited company, with all its members being KYC-compliant $BERLIN holders. Each member is an official shareholder, and their ownership, governance, and dividend rights are determined based on the number of $BERLIN they hold.The DAO stakeholders are defined in four different roles:-- Contributors-- Investors-- Impact investors-- TradersThe DAO is uniquely structured so that every member can benefit from the organization's success. Contributors earn tokens according to their contributions to the project, whether it is time or money. Contributors, Investors and Impact Investors may claim their dividends, while traders are responsible for balancing supply and demand on the secondary market.Described as Berlin in a box, it is only fitting that teledisko DAO uses the $BERLIN token as the mechanism to run its ecosystem.The Role of $BERLIN in the teledisko ProjectWhile no one can accurately remunerate people for their lifetime (one of humanity's most valuable resources), the teledisko DAO aims to reward contributors fairly, transparently, and consistently.The teledisko DAO uses the $BERLIN token as the primary instrument of participation and ownership distribution in the teledisko project.There is no staking, reserve pool, or predefined allocation of $BERLIN for team members or advisors. The DAO only mints $BERLIN when value is added to the DAO, whether in terms of time, funds, or assets being contributed. The current token supply is a mere representation of the value that has been added to the project throughout its lifetime.Holding the $BERLIN token gives stakeholders access to benefits, including:-- Owning a fair portion of the business they spend their time on.-- They can also direct the teledisko DAO by voting on resolutions and dividend sharing.-- Contributors can sell part of their tokens, and consequently, ownership at any time. Even without a market, they can redeem a limited number of $BERLIN against the teledisko DAO's Trustworthiness Reserve.-- They can earn dividends from annual profits and receive capital gains as the price of $BERLIN token rises.-- Stakeholders can make investments and $BERLIN price decisions on the secondary market based on their evaluation of the value that teledisko DAO creates.All these benefits become accessible to the different types of teledisko DAO members because they hold the exclusive $BERLIN token.teledisko Long-Term ProjectionsThe project occupies a unique position at the intersection of art, club culture, and high tech. That is why it is launching teledisko 3.0, a hardware and software upgrade that will make the teledisko product distributable internationally.The DAO will have the organizational infrastructure to run the project, reward those who drive growth, and share profits between past and future contributors.All the smart contracts deployed to run the teledisko DAO securely have undergone two rounds of independent security audits. The DAO uses the NEOKingdom DAO framework to achieve legal compliance, and it is the first use case of the framework.The teledisko project has achieved success in its traditional business model, and now, it is ready to explore a new dimension using its $BERLIN token to direct the project and empower the teledisko DAO.

