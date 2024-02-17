Penthouse Paws Introduces The Automatic Cat Feeder: Revolutionizing Pet Care For Cat Owners

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2024) - Penthouse Paws is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Automatic Cat Feeder, designed to transform the way cat parents feed their pets. This state-of-the-art gadget is engineered to provide a hassle-free solution to pet feeding, ensuring that cats receive their meals on time, every time, even in the absence of their owners.

The Automatic Cat Feeder is a programmable device that allows pet owners to customize feeding schedules to match their cats' dietary needs. With a generous 6-liter capacity, it caters to cats of all sizes, ensuring that they are well-fed regardless of the owners' presence.

Constructed with high-quality, food-grade plastic, the Automatic Cat Feeder aims to guarantee the safety and freshness of cat food. Additionally, it features a backup battery mode to prevent meal disruptions during power outages. One of its most notable features is the ability to record a 10-second voice message, providing comfort to pets with a familiar voice at meal times.

The feeder's design also includes a bite-proof cable, addressing safety concerns for pets prone to chewing. Penthouse Paws has prioritized both the physical and emotional well-being of cats, making the Automatic Cat Feeder an essential product for responsible and loving cat owners.

"Penthouse Paws is committed to enhancing the pet care experience through innovative products," said Nick Mikhail, Founder & CEO of Penthouse Paws. "Our Automatic Cat Feeder is designed to offer peace of mind to cat owners, ensuring their beloved pets are fed on time and are always greeted with a comforting message."

The Automatic Cat Feeder by Penthouse Paws is more than a convenience; it's a testament to the company's dedication to improving the lives of pets and their owners. For more information about the Automatic Cat Feeder and other pet care innovations, visit Penthouse Paws' website .

About Penthouse Paws

Penthouse Paws, based in Porter Ranch, California, is a leading provider of pet care products that simplify and enhance the lives of pets and their owners. With a focus on innovation, quality, and safety, Penthouse Paws is dedicated to delivering solutions that address the needs of modern pet parents.

