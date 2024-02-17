Oris (ORIS) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2024) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Oris (ORIS) on February 14, 2024. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ORIS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.







ORIS Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Oris (ORIS) is a blockchain-based platform, hosted on Polygon's infrastructure, designed to revolutionize home projects by fostering a community-driven ecosystem for real-world applications and adoption. Its native token, ORIS, was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 14, 2024, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Oris

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Oris (ORIS), a groundbreaking initiative within the blockchain realm, designed to demystify and simplify cryptocurrency for everyday use across a broad spectrum of real-world and digital applications. At its core, Oris aims to transcend the complexities and exclusivity often associated with blockchain technology, offering an accessible, user-friendly digital coin. By bridging the gap between the tech-savvy and those new to digital currencies, Oris aspires to become as straightforward and ubiquitous as using a credit card, facilitating transactions across various industries including NFTs, digital gaming, and eCommerce.

The inception of Oris is driven by the recognition of the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, yet it acknowledges the persistent challenges that deter widespread adoption, such as high transaction costs and limited applicability in everyday scenarios. Oris is strategically positioned to counter these hurdles by emphasizing usability, fast transactions, and a clear, intuitive interface. This approach not only aims to enhance the user experience but also to foster an environment where digital currency becomes a practical choice for daily transactions.

Central to the Oris project is the development of an expansive ecosystem that integrates the ORIS token with diverse projects spanning NFTs, digital gaming, and eCommerce. This ecosystem is designed to be mutually beneficial, where the success of individual projects contributes to the overall value and utility of the ORIS token. By creating a network of interconnected applications and services, Oris seeks to establish a sustainable model for cryptocurrency usage that extends beyond speculative trading to include tangible goods, services, and experiences.

Oris is committed to security, transparency, and community governance, laying the foundation for trust and user confidence. Through in-house development of smart contracts, rigorous security audits, and the implementation of features like multi-signature wallets and timelocks, Oris prioritizes the protection of its investors and the integrity of its platform. Furthermore, the project's roadmap outlines a strategic vision for cross-chain integration and the introduction of community governance mechanisms, illustrating Oris's dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and the democratization of digital currency for all.

About ORIS Token

The ORIS token is a pivotal component of an innovative blockchain ecosystem aimed at revolutionizing the way cryptocurrencies are used in everyday transactions across NFTs, digital gaming, and eCommerce. Designed with accessibility and ease of use at its core, ORIS seeks to bridge the gap between complex digital currencies and the general public, offering a user-friendly alternative for both tech-savvy individuals and those new to blockchain technology. By integrating with a diverse range of real-world and digital applications, ORIS not only facilitates seamless transactions but also underpins a broader ecosystem that encourages adoption, fosters transparency, and prioritizes security, making it a standout contender in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital currencies.

Based on POLY, ORIS has a total supply of 80 million (i.e. 80,000,000). The ORIS token distribution allocates 2.5% to Pre Sale, 10% to Private Sale, 15% for Development/Ecosystem, 10% for Marketing/Partnership, 7.5% to User Incentives/Rewards, 10% for Whale Rewards, 10% to Exchanges/Liquidity, 10% for Staking Rewards, 2.5% to Advisors, 20% to the Team, and 2.5% to Institutional Investors. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 14, 2024, investors who are interested in ORIS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now. The listing of ORIS token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about ORIS Token:

Official Website:

Contract:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Medium: @oriscoin

Telegram:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

...

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

...

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LBank