Memories Of Garadaghli Tragedy Victims Honored

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 32 years have passed since the crime of genocide committed by
Armenian armed forces against civilians in Garadaghli village of
Khojavand region, Azernews reports.
After 4 years of heroic struggle against Armenian invaders
Garadaghli village was occupied and burnt on February 17, 1992,
genocide was committed against the peaceful population. During the
occupation 118 people were taken prisoner, 33 were shot. Armenian
executioners buried the dead and wounded in one place, pouring them
into a household well.
In total, 68 of the captives and hostages were killed, 50 were
released from captivity with great difficulty. Of the hostages, 10
were women, 2 were schoolchildren. 5 of those released were women,
18 died after incurable RAN.
Among those killed during the fighting of the Armenian armed
forces in Garadaghli are 10 women and 8 school children. In
Garadaghli village 91 people were killed, every 10th inhabitant of
the village. About 800 villagers were evicted from their
homeland.
Azertac regional correspondent reports that Khojavand residents
of Beylagan district visited the memorial complex erected in New
Garadaghli village to commemorate the martyrs on the anniversary of
the Garadaghli tragedy.
Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan
Rzayev, Head of Khojavand District Executive Authority Eyvaz
Huseynov, residents of Garadaghli village, public representatives
of the district, members of the families of the martyrs, former
soldiers laid flowers at the memorial complex and expressed their
respect for the spirit of the martyrs.
