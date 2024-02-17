Memories Of Garadaghli Tragedy Victims Honored

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 32 years have passed since the crime of genocide committed by Armenian armed forces against civilians in Garadaghli village of Khojavand region, Azernews reports.

After 4 years of heroic struggle against Armenian invaders Garadaghli village was occupied and burnt on February 17, 1992, genocide was committed against the peaceful population. During the occupation 118 people were taken prisoner, 33 were shot. Armenian executioners buried the dead and wounded in one place, pouring them into a household well.

In total, 68 of the captives and hostages were killed, 50 were released from captivity with great difficulty. Of the hostages, 10 were women, 2 were schoolchildren. 5 of those released were women, 18 died after incurable RAN.

Among those killed during the fighting of the Armenian armed forces in Garadaghli are 10 women and 8 school children. In Garadaghli village 91 people were killed, every 10th inhabitant of the village. About 800 villagers were evicted from their homeland.

Azertac regional correspondent reports that Khojavand residents of Beylagan district visited the memorial complex erected in New Garadaghli village to commemorate the martyrs on the anniversary of the Garadaghli tragedy.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev, Head of Khojavand District Executive Authority Eyvaz Huseynov, residents of Garadaghli village, public representatives of the district, members of the families of the martyrs, former soldiers laid flowers at the memorial complex and expressed their respect for the spirit of the martyrs.