Ukrainian Air Force Destroys Two Enemy Su-34S, One Su-35

Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter on the eastern front early on February 17.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Nothing will stop us! Thank you, warriors!" the commander said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 332 enemy aircraft and 325 Russian helicopters since the war began.