Ukrainian Air Force Destroys Two Enemy Su-34S, One Su-35

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter on the eastern front early on February 17.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Nothing will stop us! Thank you, warriors!" the commander said.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 332 enemy aircraft and 325 Russian helicopters since the war began.
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107863991
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.