No Country In Europe Ready For War With Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No country in Europe is ready for a war with Russia, either informationally or psychologically.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reported.

"In 2014, our people were not ready for war, for the rapid occupation of Crimea and Donbas. Over the course of eight years, people have begun to become ready for war, not only in terms of weapons but also psychologically. God willing, there will be no new attacks on you from Russia. I think there is not a single country in Europe today that is ready for an invasion. Not because we are stronger, or better. No, we are all the same. We have had all these years, and your countries have not. Both psychologically and in terms of information, you did not prepare your people. I understand why. No one wants this (war - ed.)," Zelensky said.

That is why, according to him, US senators must understand that the victory over Russia must be a joint effort. According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian people will fight under any circumstances, as they have no other choice.

The Head of State added that today he would hold a meeting with U.S. senators to discuss all these issues. He thanked the people of the United States for their support of Ukraine and emphasized that Ukraine and the United States had done a lot together over the past two years.

As reported, an international security conference is taking place in Munich, Germany, where leading government officials and politicians, representatives of international organizations, together with representatives of the public, and the scientific community, are discussing the most pressing global issues of our time.