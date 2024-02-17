Man Killed In Kherson As Result Of Russian Shelling, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson, killing a man and injuring two other residents.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army fired on Kherson. Three citizens were injured. A man sustained injuries incompatible with life. The deceased was approximately 45 years old. A 49-year-old woman sustained light injuries. She sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound. A 36-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate," the statement said.

It is noted that the victims are currently being provided with the necessary medical care.



As reported, the Russian army fired 15 times in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.