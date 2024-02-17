Zelensky, Harris Meet In Munich

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has started a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich, according to Ukrinform.

At the beginning of the meeting, Harris assured the Ukrainians of U.S. support.

She stated that the United States and President Joe Biden had stood with Ukraine since day one of the full-scale war and that she mentioned this in her speech at the security conference.

In the past two years, Kyiv and Washington held many negotiations, Harris said. She noted the leadership and courage of Zelensky and the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. This inspires the U.S. to continue helping Ukraine in every possible way, she said.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked his American friends for their help in the fight against Russian terrorists. In particular, he mentioned the decision to freeze Russian assets.

Currently, in this difficult time, Ukraine needs all the unity and solidarity of the American society, leadership, and parliamentarians, Zelensky said.

Earlier on February 17, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.