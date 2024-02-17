If Trump Comes To Ukraine, I Ready To Go With Him To Front - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If presumptive U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump comes to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to go with him to the front.

The President of Ukraine said this during the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reported.

"If Mr. Trump comes, I am ready to go to the front with him. If we have a conversation about how to end the war, we must demonstrate to the decision-makers what this real war means, not what they write on Instagram," Zelensky said.

The President added that he had publicly invited Trump to visit Ukraine. But this visit depends on whether Trump himself is willing to make it.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine is grateful for the support of the two parties in the United States. "We are grateful for the bipartisan support. They all know that we are open, we want them all to know what is happening in this war," Zelensky said.

As reported, in January, Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to visit Kyiv after he promised to stop the war "very quickly" if he won this year's election.

The President of Ukraine also hopes that if there is a change of government in the United States after the presidential election, Washington's policy toward our country will not change.