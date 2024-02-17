Zelensky Meets With CEO Of Alphabet And Google

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss cooperation in the field of cyber security.

That's according to the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked Pichai and the entire Google team for helping Ukraine since the first days of full-scale Russian aggression. In particular, he noted the decision to allocate an additional $10 million to support Ukrainian startups.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of Google's cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine on the Diia app and the Mriia educational digital project.

The two paid special attention to Ukraine's cooperation with Google in the field of cybersecurity. The president emphasized the important role of Google and YouTube in the fight against Russian propaganda and disinformation.

Zelensky invited Google to open an office in Ukraine.

"This will be a powerful signal for global businesses to develop cooperation with our country," he said.

Photo: Office of the President