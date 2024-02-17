Azerbaijan Creating New Corridors For Export Of Green Energy Minister (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan is
creating new corridors for the export of green energy today, the
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar
Babayev said during a panel discussion at the Security Conference
in Munich, Trend reports.
"The process of transition to green energy will be further
accelerated. As for Azerbaijan, our emissions are only 0.1 percent.
But Azerbaijan began to invest quite intensively in green energy
projects, and today we are not only a country that has begun to
increase green energy capacity, but also to create new corridors
for the export of our green energy to other countries. We have
already signed an agreement with the EU regarding the supply of
green energy from Azerbaijan, from the region," he noted.
Back on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary signed a strategic collaboration agreement that calls for
the development of an energy bridge connecting the Caucasus area to
Europe.
The agreement calls for Black Sea Energy to construct a 1,000 MW
underwater power cable with a length of 1,195 kilometers. The cable
will be built to transport green electricity generated in
Azerbaijan through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, where it
will be distributed to Hungary and the rest of Europe. This will
allow for the supply of up to 4 GW of renewable energy.
