Azerbaijani Reservists' Practical Skills Improved - Mod (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Training session
with the participation of a group of reservists continues in a
military unit following the training plan for 2024 approved by the
Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Within the training session, reservists are taught the tactical
and technical characteristics of small arms, grenades, their
incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and the rules of use.
Moreover, in the training area, the tasks of bringing the
weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing
position, and detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets by
following the correct targeting rules are successfully
accomplished.
The main purpose of the session conducted with the participation
of reservists is to increase their level of combat training,
knowledge, and skills, as well as to improve their practical
skills.
