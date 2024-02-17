               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Reservists' Practical Skills Improved - Mod (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2/17/2024 8:08:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Training session with the participation of a group of reservists continues in a military unit following the training plan for 2024 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Within the training session, reservists are taught the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms, grenades, their incomplete disassembly and reassembly, and the rules of use.

Moreover, in the training area, the tasks of bringing the weapons to the state of combat readiness, taking the firing position, and detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets by following the correct targeting rules are successfully accomplished.

The main purpose of the session conducted with the participation of reservists is to increase their level of combat training, knowledge, and skills, as well as to improve their practical skills.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863980

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search