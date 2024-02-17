NATO Urges Washington To Honor Ukraine Vows

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday called on the U.S. to meet its previous commitments towards Ukraine, in reference to Washington's vow to provide Kiev with weapons in response to the Russian military action.

Stoltenberg made the call while addressing a plenary debate held on the sidelines of the 60th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), held in Germany from February 16-18.

He underlined that there is a very pressing need for the U.S. Congress to take a decision regarding military assistance to the Ukrainian government.

The NATO chief warned that ant congressional delay in taking such a decision would mean more casualties on the Ukrainian front.

The U.S. Congress has been divided over a U.S.-60-billion military aid package to Ukraine.

The 60th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) kick-started in Munich in southern Germany on Friday, attracting more than 100 heads of state and representatives of civil society organizations.

The three-day event, which was inaugurated by its president Christoph Heusgen, focuses on various security issues, primarily the Ukraine-Russian war and the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The state and future of the international order, much-needed reforms of multilateral governance mechanisms, regional conflicts, transnational challenges such as climate and food insecurity, as well as Europe's role in the world are at the center of the discussions in Munich.

Discussions on the state of the international order as well as regional conflicts and crises - ranging from Ukraine to Sudan and the Middle East - are at the top of the agenda on Saturday.

On Sunday, the conference will close with discussions on Europe's role in the world and its relations with partners. (end)

