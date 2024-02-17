Goa Govt Withdraws Notification Issued To Medical Staff Over Eateries Using STP Water

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 17 (IANS) Goa government on Saturday withdrew the notification in which it had cautioned the medical staff that the eateries outside the Super Speciality Block and Goa Medical College are using Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) water and had asked the staff member to be careful.

“The water from outdoor Garden Faucets is not very safe for drinking and to cook food. It can have certain bacteria or a mixture of different chemicals, unhygienic to some extent and it is not meant to be used for cooking and drinking purposes,” the notification had warned.

The withdrawal of notification has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Congress which has alleged that the notification was issued to promote the business of private catering contractors appointed by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in Goa Medical College.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek an explanation from Vishwajit Rane and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over this issue,” the Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said during a press conference.

He said that if the SSB Nodal Officer of GMC Uday Kakodkar was aware of street food vendors using STP and waste water from Super Specialty Block Hospital, who stopped him from taking action through FDA.

--IANS

sbk/dan