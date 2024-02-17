Azerbaijani President Meets With President Of Ukraine In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on February 17 at
the request of the opposite party, Azernews reports.
MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107863935
