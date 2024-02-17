President Ilham Aliyev Meets With U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global
Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Munich, as per
the latter's request, Azernews reports.
Amos Hochstein conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan's
hosting the COP29.
The head of state expressed gratitude for the
congratulations.
U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure
and Energy Security fondly recalled joint partnership with
President Ilham Aliyev since 1990s in projects involving
cooperation between Azerbaijan and USA and export of hydrocarbon
resources from the Caspian Sea to the world markets. He noted that
Azerbaijan is a strategically important country in the region.
The meeting discussed development of the Middle Corridor and
Azerbaijan's role in this process as well as cooperation within the
COP29 framework. They also shared their opinions on the
US-Azerbaijan bilateral relations.
