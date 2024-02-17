Fitch Assesses Azerbaijan's Banking Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The overdue debt ratio in Azerbaijan's banking sector fell to a
record low of 1.8% (2.9% at end-2022) of the total loan portfolio
at end-2023, helped by strong loan growth, loan repayments and
write-offs, Azernews reports.
This is stated in the rating action of Fitch Ratings in
connection with the affirmation of Azerbaijan's long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "BB+" with a positive
outlook.
"Capitalization of Azerbaijani banks has declined but remains
adequate, with the sector's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.5%
at end-2023 (15.2% at end-2022). Profitability remained strong,
supported by high return on assets and moderate funding costs due
to the predominance of current accounts in the deposit base.
Deposit dollarization fell below 40% in 2023, approaching the
historical average of 35%, with foreign currency loans falling to
19% of sector loans at end-2023 (20% at end-2022)," Fitch
highlights.
The agency believes that the country's banking sector has
improved, but is still quite weak, as evidenced by the 'b' rating
on Fitch's Banking System Indicator.
There are 23 commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan, two of
which are state-owned.
Total assets of the banking system of Azerbaijan as of December
31, 2023 are estimated at AZN 49 bln 178.19 mln (growth for the
year by 4.5%). Credit portfolio of banks and non-bank credit
organizations of Azerbaijan in 2023 amounted to AZN 23 bln 979.12
mln (growth by 18.8%), deposit portfolio in banks - AZN 34 bln
550.08 mln (growth by 2.3%), including deposits of the population -
AZN 12 bln 582.16 mln (growth by 9.6%).
Total capitalization of banks is AZN 6 bln 63.35 mln (growth by
7.8%).
