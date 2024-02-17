Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan Congratulates Ali Asadov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan Abdulla
Aripov has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.
Aripov congratulated Asadov on his appointment as Prime Minister
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future
activities.
The letter expresses hope for close cooperation in realization
of important tasks set before the governments of the two countries
by the Heads of State for further development of
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations of friendship, brotherhood and
strategic partnership.
A. Aripov also noted that he is confident that the agreements
reached in transport and logistics, energy, industrial,
agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres will be
consistently realized.
