Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan Congratulates Ali Asadov


2/17/2024 6:06:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

Aripov congratulated Asadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.

The letter expresses hope for close cooperation in realization of important tasks set before the governments of the two countries by the Heads of State for further development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations of friendship, brotherhood and strategic partnership.

A. Aripov also noted that he is confident that the agreements reached in transport and logistics, energy, industrial, agricultural, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres will be consistently realized.

