Invaders Add Lands Of Occupied Territory Of Zaporizhzhia Region To Their Register

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are adding land to their register.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders are taking the robbery of the occupied territory to a new level: they are adding our land to their register. They cynically report that the rightful owners can apply for title documents within a month," he wrote.

According to him, most of the legal owners were forced to leave because of the occupation and it is extremely dangerous for them to return.

23 buildings damaged inas result of morning attack

Another part of the owners cannot get to the TOT because of the filtration in Sheremetyevo.

As reported, the invaders were conducting the so-called 'nationalization' of property in the temporarily occupied territory and exporting grain.