Russian Army Hits Infrastructure Facility Near Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy hit an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Preliminary - a hit on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.
Read also:
Drones, MLRS and artillery: Invaders attack Zaporizhzhia
region more than 400 times in 24 hours
Information about the victims is being clarified.
Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia district near the village of Natalivka.
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107863866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.