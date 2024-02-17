Russian Army Hits Infrastructure Facility Near Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy hit an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Preliminary - a hit on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Drones, MLRS and artillery: Invaders attackregion more than 400 times in 24 hours

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia district near the village of Natalivka.