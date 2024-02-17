               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajik President Calls For Action To Address Electricity Losses In Country


2/17/2024 6:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed concern over the significant losses of electricity in the country, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during his address to the government, where the results of the country's socio-economic development in January 2024 were reviewed.

While acknowledging substantial progress in the country's energy sector, President Rahmon issued specific directives to the government, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the energy companies, and local executive authorities to address existing shortcomings.

In particular, it was emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operation of the country's economic and social sectors, especially during the winter and spring seasons. This includes the rational use of reserved materials and ensuring the proper distribution of electricity and water.

President Rahmon also provided specific instructions regarding the utilization of alternative and renewable energy sources, including the construction of solar power plants.

MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863864

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search