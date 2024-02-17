Tajik President Calls For Action To Address Electricity Losses In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 17. President of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed concern over the
significant losses of electricity in the country, Trend reports.
He made these remarks during his address to the government,
where the results of the country's socio-economic development in
January 2024 were reviewed.
While acknowledging substantial progress in the country's energy
sector, President Rahmon issued specific directives to the
government, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the energy
companies, and local executive authorities to address existing
shortcomings.
In particular, it was emphasized that all necessary measures
should be taken to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operation of
the country's economic and social sectors, especially during the
winter and spring seasons. This includes the rational use of
reserved materials and ensuring the proper distribution of
electricity and water.
President Rahmon also provided specific instructions regarding
the utilization of alternative and renewable energy sources,
including the construction of solar power plants.
