Anil Kapoor Says 'The Night Manager' Has Become A Milestone In His Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) As his show 'The Night Manager' has clocked one since its release, veteran star Anil Kapoor called the series a milestone in his career.

Anil took to Instagram on Saturday, where he shared a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from the crime thriller series, which serves as a remake of the British television series of the same name based on John Le Carre's eponymous novel.

For the caption, Anil wrote:“Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of 'The Night Manager', As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, 'The Night Manager', my heart brims with gratitude and emotion.”

He shared that the journey has been“nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply” within him.

Anil added: "The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled 'The Night Manager' beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling.”

The 67-year-old star then went on to praise the team behind-the-scenes working on the project.

“To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we've crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here's to 'The Night Manager'! Thank you for the love!” he concluded.

'The Night Manager' also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee.

--IANS

dc/prw