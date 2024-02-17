Ministry Of Government Communications Launches Youth Media Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 17 (Petra) - Ministry of Government Communications held an ad hoc training program in "Media and Information Literacy," in partnership and cooperation with Al Hussein Fund for Excellence and Jordan Media Institute.As part of the initiative, 66 young men and women volunteers joined Crown Prince Foundation and King Abdullah II Fund for Development for the free training program, which was held over 3 days in governorates of Irbid, Karak, and Aqaba.The program featured training courses that addressed media and information literacy concepts, skills to verify rumors, misleading news, and hate speech in the media and social platforms, and youth digital safety, according to a ministry statement on Saturday.The statement added that the program aims to train and build capabilities of 75 youths within the age group of 16-25 years in 6 different governorates, namely Irbid, Karak, Aqaba, Zarqa, Jerash, and Ma'an.The program is implemented in these cities successively over a 3-month period and each workshop runs for 3 days.