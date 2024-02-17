President Ilham Aliyev Meets Chairman Of Board Of Directors Of Indra In Munich (PHOTO)

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indra company Marc Thomas Murtra in Munich, as per the latter's request, Trend reports.

