Armenia Must Renounce Claims Against Azerbaijan - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Armenia must
renounce claims against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien within the
framework of the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports via the
Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.
"Bayramov stressed that Armenia's provocation, which led to the
injury of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of a sniper shot
without any motivating factors after five months of stability, is
aimed at undermining the peace process," the ministry said.
"Regarding the draft peace agreement, existing claims against
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country were once
again mentioned in the legislative acts and constitution of
Armenia, international organizations and courts, and the importance
of abandoning these claims was emphasized," added the ministry.
On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire
erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces
located in Nerkin-And settlement of the Gafan district, targeting
the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service
(SBS) of Azerbaijan in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan
district.
As a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzade, a
servicemen of the SBS, was injured. The military serviceman was
evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.
On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40 (GMT +4), the Armenian
army units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz district.
In response to this provocation of the Armenian army the units
of the SBS of Azerbaijan carried out the "Revenge" operation on
February 13.
According to the SBS, the operation resulted in the complete
destruction of the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the
Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani
Army positions were fired the day before.
"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the
damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side
aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border
will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The
military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility
for these developments," said SBS statement.
