President Ilham Aliyev Invites President Of Iraqi Kurdistan To Visit Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29 conference, Trend reports.

