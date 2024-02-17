               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Invites President Of Iraqi Kurdistan To Visit Azerbaijan


2/17/2024 5:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29 conference, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107863820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search