Uzbek PM Congratulates His Azerbaijani Counterpart On Reappointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The source noted that Aripov congratulated Asadov on his reappointment as the Prime Minister of of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.

"The letter expresses hope for close cooperation in the implementation of important tasks set by the heads of state to the governments of the two countries for the further development of Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership," the source said.

"Aripov also noted his confidence in the consistent implementation of the agreements reached in the fields of transportation and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, culture, humanitarian, and other areas," the source added.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for the role of Prime Minister in plenary session held on February 16. Afterward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of Prime Minister.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel