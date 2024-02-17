Uzbek PM Congratulates His Azerbaijani Counterpart On Reappointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Prime
Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has sent a congratulatory
letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, a source in the
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The source noted that Aripov congratulated Asadov on his
reappointment as the Prime Minister of of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.
"The letter expresses hope for close cooperation in the
implementation of important tasks set by the heads of state to the
governments of the two countries for the further development of
Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations of friendship, brotherhood, and
strategic partnership," the source said.
"Aripov also noted his confidence in the consistent
implementation of the agreements reached in the fields of
transportation and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture,
culture, humanitarian, and other areas," the source added.
The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for
the role of Prime Minister in plenary session held on February 16.
Afterward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree on the appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of
Prime Minister.
