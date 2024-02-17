Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Pashinyan, Chancellor Olaf Scholz Kicks Off In Munich

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s joint meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Munich, Trend reports.

