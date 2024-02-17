Drones, MLRS And Artillery: Invaders Attack Zaporizhzhia Region More Than 400 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian military attacked 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region a total of 408 times.

This was reported in Telegram by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Rashists conducted 18 MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 108 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, and Lobkove. Additionally, they targeted Novodarivka with an aerial munition," the post reads.

Furthermore, 281 artillery shells were launched at Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, and other towns and villages on the front line.

According to reports, seven residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

The region registered 15,000 objects damaged by enemy shelling.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA, illustrative