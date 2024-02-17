Six Checkpoints Blocked On Border With Poland, 3,300 Trucks Are Waiting In Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, protesters in Poland blocked six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, with 3,300 trucks in line.

This was announced by spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Demchenko reported that as of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian-Polish border remains blocked in six directions. Additionally, Polish protesters have begun blocking the Krakowiec checkpoint. Currently, there are 3,300 trucks waiting in queues to enter Ukraine.

According to Demchenko, the Krakowiec checkpoint has a queue of up to 1,600 trucks, while at the Yahodyn checkpoint there are up to 550 trucks waiting.

The spokesperson said that 45 trucks crossed the Sheghini checkpoint on Friday, 25 of them to Ukraine, which means that one truck crosses the border every hour. At the Yahodyn checkpoint, approximately 140 trucks crossed the border throughout the day, with 108 of them heading towards Ukraine.

As reported, protests have been taking place on the roads leading through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints near the border with Ukraine in Poland since February 9.

On February 12, Polish farmers restricted traffic at the Zosyn-Ustyluh and Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoints and blocked the Sheghini checkpoint once again.

Four days later, on February 16, Polish protesters also blocked the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint.