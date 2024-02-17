Kuleba, Blinken Begin Meeting In Munich

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
Updating.. .
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107863811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.