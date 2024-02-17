Drone Coalition Launched As Part Of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The drone coalition was officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

This was announced by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed a letter of intent and expressed his gratitude to the co-leaders of the coalition - Latvia and the United Kingdom - for this important initiative.

"This is a milestone on the way to achieving technological superiority over our enemy. The serial production and delivery of UAVs significantly expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Umerov said.

In addition to Latvia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands have already joined the coalition.

Other interested countries are welcome to join the Coalition.

As Ukrinform reported, the drone and electronic warfare coalition was created by Ukraine and Latvia. Later, other countries joined the coalition.

