Zelensky Delivering Speech At Munich Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky is speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 17.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The President plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

The main topics of this year's conference are the wars in Israel and Ukraine, the global security crisis, armed conflicts, migration, climate, and the development of new technologies.

The 60th anniversary Munich Security Conference, which is an international platform for discussing international security policy, kicked off on February 16 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel and will last until February 18.