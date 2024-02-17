Ukraine Has Shattered Russia's Myth That It Can Capture Any Country In A Few Days - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has shattered Russia's myth that it can take over any country in a few days, as well as the myth that Ukraine is not "a real state."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has already shattered myths with which Russia tried to cloud reality and which the world, unfortunately, the myth that Russia could capture another country in a few days or weeks, whenever it wants. Ukrainians have been holding for 724 days. Would you have believed 725 days ago that this was even possible?" he said.

According to him, another Russian myth has been demolished about Ukraine as supposedly "not a real country."

"It was in Russia that a massive mutiny began, leading to the capture of cities, internal fights and an armed march on Moscow. This is a typical sign of not a real state," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine has ruined the myth that Russian weapons supposedly have some advantages over Western ones, but in reality, Russia is worse in all respects.

"That's why, for the first time in Russian history, Putin bowed to Iran and North Korea for help," Zelensky said.

In addition, there was a myth that Europe was too weak to defend itself. Instead, according to Zelensky, Europe has become a global force, overcoming its dependence on Russia.

"Europe now demonstrates that our community deserves to be called Euro-Atlantic. There are two coasts. In nearly eighty years of preventing a continental war, Europe relied on the strength of the American coast. Now we see that the European coast can also be the force that prevents chaos," Zelensky said.

According to him, every defense coalition that Ukraine has created together with its partners proves this, and every security agreement that Ukraine signed implements it. He recalled that Ukraine had already signed security agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany and France. And this is just the beginning of the implementation of agreements based on the G7 declaration, he added.

Another myth that Ukraine has dispelled, he said, is about the possibility of managing shipping in the Black Sea.

"We were told for a long time to go to Putin so that he would allow the restoration of cargo movement in our Black Sea. But we did it without Putin. More than 23 million tonnes of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea and the Ukrainian export corridor. Since the beginning of this year, there is already a normal shipment of goods to China, Spain, Egypt, Turkiye, Italy, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Libya, and others," Zelensky said.