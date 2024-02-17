Enemy UAV Hits Car In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Two People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, was attacked by an enemy UAV, which hit a car carrying civilians. Currently, two people are in serious condition.
According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
"In the morning, Russian non-humans started attacking the Nikopol district. In Marhanets community, an enemy UAV hit a car," he wrote. Read also:
Two people were injured: A 49-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Both are in serious condition.
Details regarding the consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.
As reported, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with artillery four times at night.
